PharmaLytica 2017 kickstarts in Hyderabad

Over 100 new exhibitors participated in the event
UBM India hosted the 4th Edition of PharmaLytica 2017 at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad. The two-day event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department & Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department, in the presence of Guests of Honour, Dr Rao Vadlamudi, President, Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), Madan Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Pharmexcil and Director, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmexcil, Avinash Talwar, Director & Head – Global Sourcing, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Chakravarthi AVPS, MD at Ecobliss India, Yogesh Mudras, MD, UBM India and Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, UBM India.
Over 100 exhibiting companies have participated for the first time at the show, reiterating its acknowledged pole position in the South.
The 4th edition of the expo has witnessed participation from over 150 exhibitors from across the country including notable industry players such as Standard Group of Companies, Sanitt Equipment & Machines, Gandhi Automations, Mack Pharmatech, SK Pharma Machinery, Sterimax Engineering, Utopia Optovision, Rahul Enterprises, Chemipack India, Shree Naina Glass, Komal Industries, Allpharm Technologies, Subodh Engineering, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Integrated Cleanroom Technology, Accura Pharmaquip Inos Technologies among others.
On the day one of the PharmaLytica, a series of insightful sessions were organised to discuss the growth phase of the Indian pharma industry, the challenges it faces and how it can again truly distinguish itself in the global pharma industry in the years to come. Having made a mark in the bulk drug sector, Indian pharma companies have also started focusing on R&D, drug inventions and investing in new age technology and machinery for an all round, faster and efficient growth.
In view of the increasing scrutiny by the Food and Drug Administrators, Tadashi Koshida, Overseas Sales & Technical Support, Asia Pacific, Fuji Electric, spoke about the key challenges faced by the pharma companies from food drug administrators authorities (FDA), importance of Data Integrity and the Do’s and Don’ts from the regulators perspective. Elaborating on the transformational change witnessed among the Indian pharma companies, G Sunder, GM-DQA, NATCO Research Centre, spoke about the importance of the data analytics and QC laboratory regulatory inspections compliance. Other sessions included – Pharma Preservation in a Cold Storage by Gunna Kiran, CEO – Gubba Cold Storage, Camera Inspection System by Kartik Khanna, Director, Shree Naina Glass, Validation – A bare necessity for Pharma Industry by Dr Subbarao V Kattamuri, Director- Head of Operations, India, Aztec Consulting, Innovation in Packaging by Vishesh Gupta, Director, PR Packaging and FDA Approved Simulation for Pharma Industry by Srikanth Kankekar, Country Manager, Customer Solutions, CADEFM Engineering Services India.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 4th edition of PharmaLytica, Mudras from UBM India said, “Analytical, Bio-technology, Lab equipments, Pharma Machinery and Pharma Packaging in India is set for huge augmentation owing to quality, research, regulatory and environmental compliances. Therefore, the need of the hour for Indian industry players is to achieve maximum efficiency from the potential of today’s landscape with better product and service offerings. To further market these offerings to a wider audience and in-turn stimulate trade amongst this niche pharma sector, UBM India brings the 4th edition of PharmaLytica which will not only enable the exhibitors and visitors to network and connect but will also help the pharma community to pick up the latest industry trends and inventions pertaining to these sectors with its power-packed conferences.”
Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department & Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department, said, “I would like to congratulate UBM India’s PharmaLytica for four successful years. It makes perfect sense to hold PharmaLytica in Hyderabad, as it is the pharma hub of India, and it gets to reiterate this claim with the setting up of the largest pharma city in the world, with over 15,000 acres space dedicated to all aspects of the industry. It is through huge forums as PharmaLytica where visitors and exhibitors can analyse how their work gets complemented by the building of a dedicated Pharma City. I am sure buyers and sellers will find PharmaLytica extremely insightful and fruitful, and I wish it all the best.”
Reddy from Aurobindo Pharma, said, “We are at a crucial juncture where the pharma industry has to keep on upgrading its way of thinking, and innovating. There is no scope of sustainability otherwise. It has to understand the latest developments, analyse them and integrate them in the larger scheme of things. It is in such an environment that a platform like PharmaLytica helps to propel the industry forward. I must congratulate UBM for the professional way it has been are conducting the pharma expos worldwide and moving things in the right direction. I am delighted that one of the ways which a key body like Pharmexcil gets to proactively support the cause of the industry is through forums such as PharmaLytica.”
Dr Vadlamuri, President, Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), “ Iwould like to convey my sense of gratitude to platforms such as PharmaLytica. It is absolutely essential that trade shows meet technocrats, and service providers meet manufacturers to get the complete picture and rise up to the challenges the pharma sector is giving rise to. UBM India is doing a wonderful job in the sector, and as President of IPA, I would say that while choosing Hyderabad as the venue is really justified, it would be great to approach other hubs in India that are rising as well. They too need all the exposure and support that a platform of this stature affords.”