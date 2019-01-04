PharmaHopers launches derma franchise category for B2B businesses

PharmaHopers, based on the market research and study, claims to provide good business opportunities in the dermatology sector by bringing the buyers and sellers together under one roof
PharmaHopers, a B2B marketplace dedicated to pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing companies, has forayed in the dermatology sector by introducing its Derma Franchise category. In India, prescription therapeutic and OTC dermatology market is witnessing rapid pace growth. This is due to the rise in skin problems, chronic and infectious skin disorders and constant development along with the commercialization of Derma products.
“Dermatology is a highly specialised, niche segment in the global pharma industry. There is tremendous scope for developing creative pharma solutions incorporating new knowledge to make a significant market impact,” said Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Indian chemical biologist and the Director, Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, back in 2010.
PharmaHopers, which was launched in 2016, have more than 300 pharma companies registered on it and now exploring the dermatology segment. Since skin is the largest organ of the human body and it is exposed, which makes it the first contact point for infection, microbes, and harms. Here, dermatology kicks in to prevent and cure skin issues.
PharmaHopers has a number of dermatology companies listed which are involved in the marketing and manufacturing of derma products like Acne and rosacea drugs, dermatitis and seborrhea drugs, psoriasis drugs, fungal infection drugs and medicine for several other skin issues.
PharmaHopers, based on the market research and study, claims to provide good business opportunities in the dermatology sector by bringing the buyers and sellers together under one roof. Demographics and challenges in dermatology sector stats in India for dermatology are near to unchanged but the concern of people towards their skin has increased.
Psoriasis which is one of the common skin conditions has been more common among Indian men; prevalence varies from 0.44 to 2.8 per cent. According to the paediatric dermatologists, there are 30 per cent children suffering from Eczema and skin allergies. There was a time when treating these common skin issues were a huge challenge but now with the advancement of technology and development of quality derma ranges things are different. Acne which is the most common problem among the youth has tolled up among boys and girls. Now, 50.6 per cent of boys and 38.13 per cent of girls who fall under the age group of 12-17 years suffer from acne in India. There are several other skin issues for which medicine are still under clinical trial.
PharmaHopers is a B2B portal which includes the categories like pharma franchise and third party pharma manufacturing of dermatology products. The portal has all verified pharma companies registered on it which deal in the different healthcare segments.