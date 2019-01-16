Pharma Times Conclave to be held in Mumbai on January 24, 2019

The conclave will commemorate IPA’s 50 years of the publication of Pharma Times
Pharma Times, the monthly news magazine of Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), completes 50 years of quality publishing in the pharma fraternity. To commemorate this, the association is organising the Pharma Times Conclave on January 24, 2019, in Mumbai. The DCG(I), Dr Eswara Reddy has consented to join the programme as the Chief Guest.
Under the theme, Transforming ‘Disruptors’ into ‘Enablers’ for Universal Health Care, the conclave will have two panel discussions. The first one on Evolving Regulatory Landscape will be moderated by Dr Rao VSV Vadlamudi, President, Commonwealth Pharmacists Association & Immediate Past President, IPA and Rajeev Patil, Consultant, Drug Regulatory Affairs, Subodh Priolkar CEO, Wincoats, Dr Nilima Kshirsagar, National Chair Clinical Pharmacology, ICMR, India and Dr Eswaran Iyer Consultant, IPR as panelists.
The second discussion on Digitization in Pharma Industry will be moderated by Utkarsh Palnitkar and will have Ettore Cucchetti CEO, ACG Inspection, Sandeep Dewangan GM R&D and Whole Time Director, Scitech Centre, ACG Worldwide, Dr Parizad Elchidana Chief Technical Officer, Pharmax Pharmaceutical FZ and Seshnath Chauhan, Director – Supply Chain Management, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories as panelists.
Participation in the programme is by invitation only and around 100 members from amongst the pharma industry leaders, regulators and policymakers are expected to participate in the programme. Ajit Singh, Chairman, Associated Capsules Group Worldwide will be the Guest of Honor.