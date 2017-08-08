Pharma, medical devices should be under one ministry: DoP

Subjects and regulatory bodies related to pharma and medical devices and matters relating their export should be handled by one ministry
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) feels that subjects and regulatory bodies related to pharmaceuticals and medical devices should preferably be under a new ministry, Parliament was informed today.
The new ministry could be named Ministry of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
The DoP is of the view that the subjects and regulatory bodies related to pharmaceuticals and medical devices and matters relating their export along with the work currently handled by the department should be done so at one place preferably by a new ministry, he said.
The regulatory bodies include the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the Pharmacopeia Commission and Pharmacy Education, Mandaviya said. The minister also said there is no demand to merge the DoP and the health ministry.
Mandaviya said there is, however, a recommendation of the group of secretaries on health, sanitation and urban development proposing to bring DoP and the Ministry of AYUSH under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.