PMB growing in Japan and Israel

Mergermarket, an Acuris company, has released full year 2017 Pharma, Medical & Biotech (PMB) report
Globally the sector has recorded the lowest value in four years. Asia-Pacific (excl. Japan) experienced a slip in activity as it recorded its lowest deal count market share since 2014 (17.6%) to 17 per cent, following 254 deals worth US$ 24.5 billion. Meanwhile the sector saw growing interest in both Japan and Israel with both countries hitting their highest annual deal count on Mergermarket record at 36 and 18 respectively.
CVS Health moved into insurance: While the year saw scientific milestones reached, PMB continued to come under heavy pricing pressures and political challenges. Together with the entrance of non-traditional players and technological improvements, combined with ever-changing consumer and sector needs, led to the US$ 67.8bn bid from CVS Health Corporation in December for the health insurance company Aetna, the second largest transaction across all sectors in 2017.
Mega deal of the year: Johnson & Johnson’s US$ 29.6bn bid for Actelion Pharmaceuticals in January remained the largest. It was additionally ranked the third largest deal targeting the European PMB sector since 2001 and became the fourth largest deal across all sectors targeting Switzerland on Mergermarket record (since 2001).