Pharma industry appreciates MoHF&W’s move on National Health Policy

“National Health Policy is a forward looking policy which would revive India’s healthcare system by ensuring that Indians have access to affordable and quality healthcare. This would essentially improvise the overall healthcare ecosystem in India, and help India move notches higher in SDGs. The policy delves upon all the critical aspects governing the healthcare delivery mode. Besides, integration of this policy with ‘Make in India’ initiative especially with regard to drug discovery for meeting growing healthcare needs, could prove to be a boon for our country.”
– Dr Rajiv I Modi, Chairman, CII National Committee on Pharma, & CMD Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
“National Health Policy 2017 would likely provide the long awaited thrust to Indian healthcare sector and its focus on ‘Make in India’ would help in strengthening manufacturing capabilities of medical devices in India. This will help achieve the desired balance between availability of innovative quality and affordable medical technologies and will make India a global hub for Medical Value Travel.”
– Himanshu Baid, Chairman, CII Medical Technology Division & MD, Poly Medicure