P&G announces first quarter financial results

The company has reported a 17 per cent spike in sales from operations for the first quarter
Procter & Gamble has released its financial results for the quarter which ended on March 31, 2018. The company has recorded a total revenue of Rs 249 crores, up by 22.2 per cent. Sales from operations also registered a hike of 17 per cent, driven by a strong performance across brands, growth in exports, higher interest income and improved execution, the company’s press release stated. The Profit After Tax (PAT) was also reported to stand at Rs 40.7 crores.
Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble, said, “We have continued our solid growth trajectory, recording a robust 17 per cent growth in this quarter. With a brand portfolio backed by science and trusted by doctors, pharmacists and consumers, and the best of Consumer Health capabilities and cultures, we are working towards creating a much stronger presence in India’s fast-growing Consumer Health industry.”