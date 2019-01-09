Pfizer to stop manufacturing operations in two units

Both the plants located in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are export-oriented and came under Pfizer’s ownership after it acquired US-based drug maker Hospira in a $17-billion deal in February 2015
Pfizer will be soon be shutting down two of its plants in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and Irungattukottai (IKKT) near Chennai in Tamil Nadu citing lack of viability. The exact timing of the exit of the sites is yet to be determined. The two sites employee about 1700 people.
Both the plants are export-oriented and came under Pfizer’s ownership after it acquired US-based drug maker Hospira in a $17-billion deal in February 2015.
Pfizer suspended manufacturing at IKKT due to US FDA observations. IKKT produces generic injectable antibiotics such as cephalosporins, penems and pencillins for the US, EU and other global markets.
The plant got 11 observations from the regulator following inspections in March-April last year. The plant has been under US FDA scanner for a while. It was served with warning letter in May 2013 for significant violations of good manufacturing practices.
Aurangabad plant supplies penicillin and penem active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Following the closure of these two plants, Pfizer will be left with manufacturing sites in Goa, Visakhapatnam and a joint venture plant in Ahmedabad that makes cancer medicines.
The company said that the announcement does not directly impact operations at other sites.
While Goa and Visakhapatnam are meant for exports, Pfizer relies on third party production facilitates for its India formulation business.