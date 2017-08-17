PerkinElmer India opens centre of excellence at IISER Pune

The centre will help educate the region’s current and future scientists on high-throughput analyses in life sciences
PerkinElmer India has opened a centre of excellence at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune. As a cutting-edge instrumentation facility, PerkinElmer-IISER Pune Centre of Excellence will help educate the region’s current and future scientists on high-throughput analyses in life sciences.
The facility will house instruments such as high content analysis and automated liquid handling workstations, plate readers, and those for multispectral imaging and DNA/RNA analysis. The centre plans to hold annual workshops that will be open to scientists across India.
According to Jayashree Thacker, President, PerkinElmer India, “This collaboration is another step toward supporting the Skill India campaign, which helps researchers and students develop advanced competencies in life sciences research.”
She further added, “The opening of this new facility and our collaboration with IISER supports the expansion of PerkinElmer and our relationships with leading research organizations in India, further positioning us to deliver innovative solutions for our customers.”
Speaking at the event, Prof KN Ganesh, Director IISER, Pune said, “This centre is an example of an exemplary industry-academia collaboration. The advanced bio-analytical set up by Perkin Elmer will not only hone the analytical skills of undergraduate students’ but also elevate their understanding of interdisciplinary science and will nurture the Institute mandate of integrating teaching with state-of the-art research.”