PDC line Pharma gets accredited by Belgian Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products

The firm is developing a new range of therapeutic anti-cancer vaccine using its versatile PDC vac platform. This platform uses a plasmacytoid dendritic cell line (PDC line) which can expand anti-tumor T lymphocytes against any tumorous antigen
PDC line Pharma has announced that it is now accredited by the Belgian Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) for the quality control and release activities of its anti-cancer agent PDC lung, intended for the treatment of patients with lung cancer.
The firm is developing a new range of therapeutic anti-cancer vaccine using its versatile PDC vac platform. This platform uses a plasmacytoid dendritic cell line (PDC line) which can expand anti-tumor T lymphocytes against any tumorous antigen.
More specifically, this accreditation allows the company to release its batches of PDC lung vials for treatment of patients, with quality controls ensured by laboratories located at the LabHotel of GIGA (Institute for Interdisciplinary Research in Biomedical Sciences of the University of Liège).
Since the beginning of 2017, PDC line Pharma has developed in Liège a Research and Development and Quality Control activity of its innovative therapies within the GIGA LabHotel. The quality control analyses carried out in Liège are based on flow cytometry for identity, purity and safety, and on bioassays for the functionality of the product.
PDC line Pharma has passed the inspection of the FAMHP. The agency inspector commented that the firm met the standards of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for GIGA facilities, and for quality control activities related to the PDC lung product.