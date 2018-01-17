Patanjali ties up with 1mg to push online sales

The tie up will strategically increase online sales of Patanjali products; expand the reach to customers to end point
Patanjali has entered into a strategic alliance with 1mg. 1mg has become their official online sales partner. The announcement of this exclusive partnership was made by HH Baba Ramdev and PP Acharya Balakrishna through a press conference held at the constitutional club in New Delhi recently.
As part of this partnership, 1mg will become their official partner for the range of Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy products. In addition, it has also created a custom online store for Patanjali products on its platform www.1mg.com and 1mg mobile application. Patanjali will be making exclusive promotions to attract more customers to indulge in online purchase of its FMCG and Divya Pharmacy range of products.
Commenting on the tie up, Prashant Tandon, Founder & CEO at 1mg, said, “Our mission is to provide the consumers with the best information, products and services for them to live healthier and better. We believe a strategic partnership with Patanjali creates a strong alliance to further the access and awareness of quality Ayurveda products and information.”