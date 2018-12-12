Parle Global Technologies, India, in JV with Freund Corporation, Japan

The aim of the JV is to initially launch the series of dry granulation systems with unique design and construction philosophy
Parle Global Technologies, India and Freund Corporation, Japan have announced its joint venture (JV) to manufacture granulation and roll compactors in India for the pharmaceutical Industry
The aim of the JV is to launch initially the series of dry granulation systems with unique design and construction philosophy. The machine will not only assure an excellent performance, but also justify the return on investment. The product line is bound to set yet another milestone in bridging the gap between alarming imported expenditure and locally available compromising solutions.
The first of this dry granulation series is the Roll Compactor, Model : TF – 208P, a self-contained, easily operated machine built for dry granulation process, Designed to handle up to 200 kgs per hour, the machine is suitable for medium and high production scale. With the vertical hopper and screw design, product is de-aerated prior to the compaction zone providing improved processing results. The engineered seals around the compaction zone greatly reduce unwanted fines. The machine is a portable system and an ideal solution for any type of dry granulation process.
Parle Global Technologies, India also unveiled TF – 208P, the first Made in India dry granulation series at PMEC India 2018 booth no 9.C02.