Panacea Biotec raises supply of life saving drug

Panacea Biotec has increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 capsules for treatment of Wilson’s disease – a genetic disorder in which copper builds up in the body – in India.
It further said, “Cilamin250 witnesses short supply in the market in the last few months due to non-availability of raw materials D-Penicillamine in India. We have now improved supply of Cilamin250 capsules which has been made available in the retail market.”
