Home / Latest Updates / Panacea Biotec raises supply of life saving drug

Panacea Biotec raises supply of life saving drug

By PTI on January 3, 2017

The drug is used for the treatment of Wilson’s disease, a genetic disorder in which copper builds up in the body

Panacea Biotec has increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 capsules for treatment of Wilson’s disease – a genetic disorder in which copper builds up in the body – in India.

“Panacea Biotec ensures increased availability of life saving drug Cilamin250 (D-Penicillamine IP 250mg) capsules for treatment of Wilson’s disease in India,” the company said in a BSE filing.

It further said, “Cilamin250 witnesses short supply in the market in the last few months due to non-availability of raw materials D-Penicillamine in India. We have now improved supply of Cilamin250 capsules which has been made available in the retail market.”

PTI

Please Wait while comments are loading...