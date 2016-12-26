Panacea Biotec launches tetravalent vaccine easyfour-TT

The vaccine will protect infants from diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and Hib-Meningitis in India
Vaccine maker Panacea Biotec has launched fully-liquid tetravalent vaccine easyfour-TT used for primary immunisation and as booster dose for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and Hib.
The vaccine will protect infants from diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and Hib-Meningitis in India, Panacea Biotec said in a filing to BSE.
The product being fully liquid requires no reconstitution, saves time and minimises chances of error, it added.
Rajesh Jain, Joint Managing Director, Panacea Biotec said, “Panacea Biotec will remain committed to its mission ‘Innovation in support of Life’ and continue to provide the latest and most affordable preventive and therapeutic care to patients across the globe.”
The company has supplied over 10 billion doses of WHO pre-qualified polio vaccine across developing countries, Panacea Biotec said.