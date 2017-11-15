Panacea Biotec in agreement with Technology Development Board, Govt. of India

To provide financial assistance of Rs 28.99 crores for the development and commercialisation of dengue tetravalent vaccine
Panacea Biotec has signed an agreement with Technology Development Board (TDB), Govt of India for providing the financial assistance of Rs 28.99 crores for the development and commercialisation of dengue tetravalent vaccine (Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Lyophilized).”
Panacea Biotec’s collaboration with National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA has led to the development of an advanced Dengue Vaccine in India with proven safety in pre-clinical studies. According to the results from clinical trials conducted by NIH, the candidate dengue vaccine has been found to stimulate a strong immune response against all 4 serotypes in all age-groups and expected to be a single dose vaccine. Panacea Biotec has obtained Phase I/II clinical trial permission from Drug Controller General (India), New Delhi. Clinical trial lots production is in advanced stages at Panacea Biotec’s cGMP facility and clinical trials will be started by early 2018.
On this occasion Dr Rajesh Jain, Joint MD, Panacea Biotec said, “An efficient dengue vaccine must provide a balanced immune response against all 4 serotypes in all age-groups ideally in a single dose regimen. Panacea Biotec’s Dengue vaccine development programme would therefore represent a major advancement in the control of this life threatening disease globally.”