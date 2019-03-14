Pall Corporation in agreement with ARTeSYN Biosolutions

Under the agreement, Pall Biotech will distribute ARTeSYN’s standard hardware and liner components off the shelf
Pall Corporation and ARTeSYN Biosolutions have announced a co-exclusive agreement, under which the Pall Biotech line of business will immediately distribute ARTeSYN’s standard hardware and liner components off the shelf. ARTeSYN valves offer unmatched biopharmaceutical fluid flow control, with a compact, durable single-use design for simple installation and maintenance.
“This co-distribution agreement with ARTeSYN Biosolutions is a critical element of our partnering programme, and complements Pall’s existing Allegro-integrated single-use portfolio of upstream, downstream and final filling solutions,” said Ed Hoare, Senior Vice President, Pall Biotech.
“Customers will benefit from the flexibility, agility and reliability required for their bioprocessing journey. The agreement also helps to accelerate the implementation of robust and standardised single-use fluid management and controls, which has been an industry challenge for decades.”
“Adoption of single-use technology continues to grow within the cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing space. This collaboration reflects our focus on accelerating single-use technology adoption for more efficient production of life saving drugs,” Michael Gagne, ARTeSYN Biosolutions founder and CXO commented. “We are excited to work with Pall, a company with which we share similar goals to offer innovative biotech solutions and an outstanding global commercial, technical and validation support network.”