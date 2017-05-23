Ozone Ayurvedics launches herbal solution for dry eyes

Enriched with 11 organic herbal actives, ITIS Plus Care Eye Drops brings relief to tired and irritated eyes
Ozone Ayurvedics, a company operating under the aegis of Ozone Group of Companies, has launched ITIS Plus Care Eye Drops, the herbal nutritional eye Lubricant for soothing relief to dry, tired and irritated eyes.
The ophthalmic topical preparation is first-of-its-kind artificial tear drops – ITIS Plus Care Eye Drops, now available for consumers Pan-India. It is a sterile, isotonic Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) 0.3 per cent containing Poly-Herbal Formulation to be used as therapeutic eye lubricant. The eye drop is designed to protect against eye strain and tear film loss by keeping eyes moist and nourished. It is enriched with 11 organic herbal actives and extracts. The eye drops is a unique blend of a Poly-Herbal formulation and the polymer, Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) used in artificial tears to achieve their prolonged residence time on the ocular surface.
The herbal ingredients of the eye drop include honey, gulabjal, haridra, nimba, vibhitaki, amalaki, rasount, haritaki, mamira, tulsi patra, pudina, kapoor, chandan, bhringraja to name a few.