Over 9500 visitors attend India Lab expo, analytica Anacon India and Pharma Pro&Pack expo 2018

There were around 261 exhibitors from India and overseas at the trade fair trio
With 9,641 visitors and 261 exhibitors, analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack expo has chalked up the best- ever result in its decade-old history and surpassed all expectations.
The number of visitors rose by 25 per cent over the previous edition in Hyderabad. Jointly held with Pharma Pro&Pack expo for the second year, the synergies between the trade fairs has resulted to setting of new records.
Visitors from pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food processing, research and development among other segments explored the latest innovations from the laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharma packaging and processing. Almost all top companies within and around Hyderabad attended in large numbers and delegation trips were arranged by Messe Muenchen India for several companies.
In view of the new record figures, Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India, stated, “We are pleased with the positive results and with the positive feedback from our exhibitors on the quality of attendees. Large delegations from Hetero, Aurobindo, Karnataka Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers Association, Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association among others attended. Huge participation at the networking forums has reinstated our position as the most important innovation platform for the industry.”
Gautam Rajan, President, Indian Analytical Instruments Association on Anacon India conference said, “We organised the conference to cover advancements in analytical solutions for life sciences. This is a very relevant topic today, because the future of research and instrumentation lies in this industry. There are many changes taking place and this conference addressed these changes and how the industry will cope with such changes.”
One of the exhibitor representing Siemens, Ajay Bhosle, Chief Manager, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals commented, “We participated for the first time at analytica Anacon India and India Lab expo where the footfall has been good and as per our expectations.“
The analytica Anacon conference which took place on the opening day focused on Advances in and Analytical Solutions for Life Science Research, where industry stalwarts shared deep comprehensions about the state-of-the-art development in the analytical industry. The Smart Lab Summit, which took place on the second day of the event focused on the theme ‘Building your lab for tomorrow’ where speakers from Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Reliance Life Sciences, Wockhardt and others deliberated on the need to move towards the smart laboratories, the need for investing smartly in labs, transforming laboratories through Big Data, and understanding the future of workforce in smart laboratories.