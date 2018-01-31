Oracle Health Sciences launches cloud-based eClinical solution

Clinical One Platform unifies clinical development ops, info to increase speed to market at lower cost
Oracle recently launched Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Platform, a new cloud-based eClinical solution that will unifies clinical development operations and information in a single environment with shared functions and an easy-to-use interface for sites, clinical coordinators and their counterparts.
Developing a potentially life-saving drug from a promising molecule to an FDA-approved therapy can take more than a decade and cost billions of dollars due to redundant processes, increasing volumes and variety of patient data, and older technology systems that don’t communicate with one another. Oracle Health Sciences is tackling these issues with its Clinical One Platform.
Unlike other products in the market, which are point solutions that address only a single part of the drug development lifecycle or a single area within clinical research, Clinical One Platform is a holistic, unified cloud environment. It is being built from the ground-up to address the needs of the entire drug development lifecycle – everyone and every process required to get a drug to market. The vision for the Clinical One Platform is to bring more drugs to market faster and offer hope for more cures by eliminating redundancies, creating process efficiencies and sharing information.
In addition to unveiling its Clinical One Platform, Oracle also launched its first capability in the new environment, Clinical One Randomization and Supplies Management. Designed with self-service in mind and to eliminate the need for customization, this capability will feature an intuitive user interface, enabling clinical teams to design, validate and deploy a study in days with the click of a button. This enables clinical coordinators to quickly add patients to a trial, collect screening information and ensure eligibility for randomization in record time.