OPTEL GROUP acquires Verify Brand

Optel will be able to expand its portfolio to cater to a wide range of diverse industries
OPTEL GROUP, a leading global provider of traceability systems for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, has acquired Verify Brand.
Strategically, this acquisition allows OPTEL to not only complete its traceability offering and provide end-to-end solutions, but also expand its portfolio to cater to a wide range of diverse industries. “Our plan is to optimise supply chains to increase our customers’ performance while at the same time building a sustainable economy in the long term,” states Louis Roy, President, OPTEL GROUP. “This acquisition allows us to quickly attain a crucial part of that goal, which is to connect the supply chain,” adds Roy.
This acquisition combines OPTEL’s experience in deploying characterisation and data-capturing solutions in industrial environments with Verify Brand’s proven data management and analytics expertise, which complements OPTEL’s offering perfectly.
The addition of Verify Brand’s L4/5 serialisation capabilities to the OPTEL solution set enables the connectivity required for pharma companies to implement Track & Trace across the entire supply chain (L1 to L5).
“With increased global regulations and consumer demand for greater transparency, brands need solutions that deliver true end-to-end supply chain visibility,” said Michael Howe, CEO, Verify Brand. Combining our mature, flexible serialisation platform with OPTEL’s Track & Trace capabilities will open up access to the data, analytics and reports that brands need to finally enable this level of visibility. We believe that the innovations we can deliver, in combination with the OPTEL team, will create solutions that meet the demands of brands both today, and into the future.”