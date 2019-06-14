OPPI to host an event on ‘The Future of Supply Chain Management’

The event endeavours to explore the challenges of supply chain management through discussions on manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, distribution and IT
The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), in collaboration with Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, is hosting a one-day industry event on ‘The Future of Supply Chain Management’ on 12th July 2019 in Mumbai.
According to OPPI, this year, the event endeavours to explore the opportunities and address the challenges of supply chain management through a series of engaging and focussed discussions related to manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, distribution and IT.
The event will have participation from supply chain experts, relevant bodies such as Quality Council of India and Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), Government representatives, heads of Quality Assurance and Quality Control and heads of distribution, logistics and packaging.