Nutrition & Wellness Awards 2018 held in Mumbai

The whole concept behind the Nutrition & Wellness Awards was to discuss the latest updates in the industry
The 4th edition of Nutrition & Wellness Awards 2018 on November 24, 2018 felicitated achievers of the industry under various domains including R&D, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and other support services in the areas of active ingredients, procedures, practices, technologies, and finished products including winners and winning companies like Gsk, Dabur , Nestle India , Abbott Nutrition, Influx Healthcare, Saffron Formulations, Roseate Medicare, Mits Healthcare, 4care Lifescience, Aimil Pharmaceuticals, Tsar Health, Danone India, Sanger Genomics, G M Nutrition, Aero-Chem Neutron, Sundyota Numandis, Nysa Lifesciences, Vrihaan Pharmaceuticals, Deccan Healthcare, Walpar Healthcare, Mr Prabodh Dhavkare – Nitrro Bespoke Fitness, Mr Vinod Channa, Healthyhey Foods, Brukem Life Care amongst others in the presence of top dieticians, nutritionists, doctors and industry stalwarts. Key dignitaries like Bhai Jagtap (MLA Maharashtra State) Shyna Sunsara (Miss United Nations 2018), actors Harshwardhan Rane, Sandhya Shetty and Anaida Parvaneh were a part of the event.
Speaking on nutrition and wellness, nutraceutical industry and role of media in building health awareness at the conference were Subhasree Ray Corporate Dietician, Milind Doshi Co-Founder Sanger Genomics, Paavni Jella Director Vie Foods and Dr Priya Karkera Pediatric Nutritionist and at the panel discussion were Arnavaz Kollah Certified Reebok fitness instructor, Dt Kanchan Patwardhan consultant Nutritionist and Dietician, Shweta Bhatia Reg Dietician, panelist Mission Fit India and Alok Shirodkar CEO Krunch Today.
Organiser Dr Monica Bhatia said: ‘The whole concept behind the Nutrition & Wellness Awards was to discuss the latest updates in the industry, to felicitate achievers in the industry and motivate others to perform better’!