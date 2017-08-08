NSF International provides pharma biotech services from India office

Consulting and technical services are being provided due to growing demand from Indian pharma industry
Global public health organisation NSF International is now offering pharmaceutical biotech consulting and training services from its Gurugram, India office. The addition of these consulting and technical services is a response to demands of India’s growing pharma industry.
“We’ve been working with India’s pharma industry for several years, but our new pharma biotech office in Gurugram makes working with NSF International easier than ever before,” said Maxine Fritz, Executive VP of Pharma Biotech, NSF International. “India is one of the world’s largest producers of generic pharma and it is important for NSF International to be here so we can help our clients adapt to changing global regulatory requirements.”
NSF International provides pharma biotech consulting, training and technical services to India’s pharmaceutical industry, including:
Consulting: Authoritative consulting services that are respected by major pharma and biopharma companies and regulatory agencies around the world
Remediation: Sound pragmatic advice on how to respond to adverse regulatory inspection findings and build a compliant pharmaceutical quality system to avoid future problems
Auditing: Inspections to check for compliance with GMPs, GLP, GCP, PV and CLIA requirements.
Regulatory guidance: Regulatory strategies based on corporate objectives for new therapeutics, existing or new applications, and combination products, including assessment of applicability of unique programmes and US FDA approval pathways
Training and education: Comprehensive training and education programmes designed to develop the knowledge and skills needed to meet the challenges of a global and complex pharma industry.
Earlier this year, NSF International partnered with the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) to launch an advanced programme in pharmaceutical quality management (APPQM) in Bengaluru. The five-module education programme is specifically designed for Indian pharma companies to improve the effectiveness of their quality systems. NSF International will host the first training session on September 25-28, 2017.