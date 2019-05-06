NPPA fixes retail prices for 20 formulations, revises for 2

The changes have been made under the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013
The national drug pricing regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) announced that it has fixed the retail prices of 20 formulations under the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013.
Some of the drug formulations, the prices of which have been fixed, are mesalazine sachet, clotrimazole+ beclomethasone+ neomycin cream, telmisartan +cilnidipine+ chlorthalidone tablet, paracetamol + phenylephrine+ caffeine (Anhydrous)+ diphenhydramine tablet, methylcobalamin+ pyridoxine + folic acid tablet, medoxomil + amlodipine + hydrochlorothiazide tablet (Trisertain 20), olmesartan medoxomil + amlodipine + hydrochlorothiazide tablet (Trisertain 40), Olmesartan Medoxomil + Amlodipine Tablet (Olsertain AM 40), Linezolid + Dextrose Injection (Zifi turbo 600), telmisartan + amlodipine + chlorthalidone tablet, clarithromycin tablet, esomeprazole tablet, amoxycillin tablet, etc.
Apart from these, NPPA has revised the prices of Losartan + Chlorthalidone + Amlodipine Tablet, and Losartan + Chlorthalidone + Amlodipine Tablet, also under Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013.
The manufacturers not complying with the ceiling price and notes specified herein above will be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest thereon, under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 read with Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
Consequent to the issue of ceiling prices of such formulations as specified in this notification, the price order(s) fixing ceiling or retail price, if any, issued prior to the said date of notification, stand(s) superseded, the NPPA said in its notification.