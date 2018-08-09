Novo Nordisk Pharmatech in agreement with Signet Chemical Corporation

The agreement will lead to the distribution of pharmaceutical range of quaternary ammonium compounds to the healthcare industry in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Novo Nordisk Pharmatech has entered into an agreement with Signet Chemical Corporation for the distribution of their pharmaceutical range of quaternary ammonium compounds to the healthcare industry in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Harish Shah, MD, Signet commented on this new collaboration said, “We are pleased to be associated with Novo Nordisk Pharmatech which is the leading supplier of Quats to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets. Novo Nordisk Pharmatech’s FeF Quats complement our existing portfolio of excipients used especially for ophthalmic, nasal and topical dosage forms.”
Novo Nordisk Pharmatech manufactures Quats (Benzalkonium Chloride, Cetrimide and Cetyl Trimethyl Ammonium Bromide (CTAB), including customised grade, in accordance with cGMP (ICH Q7) for active pharmaceutical ingredients which is the highest available quality standard. Their products comply with the latest pharmacopoeial standards and are extensively supported by CEPs, DMFs and a comprehensive package of regulatory and quality assurance documents. Their manufacturing site (Koege, Denmark) is audited by the Danish Medicines Agency and US FDA.
“We are happy to work with Signet as our distribution partner for pharmaceuticals. Novo Nordisk Pharmatech’s FeF Quats products fit perfectly with Signet’s wide range of excipients enabling the customers to take advantage of these synergies. We wish to give the best service to our customers and the local pharma team of Signet are experts in working with customers to support their product development,” says Steve Profit, Sales & Marketing Director, Novo Nordisk Pharmatech.