Novartis’ Scapho shows pioneering 4-year data in preventing Ankylosing Spondylitis progression

These new data also confirm sustained improvement in signs and symptoms in almost 80 percent of patients, with a favourable and consistent safety profile
Novartis has announced new long-term Scapho (secukinumab) data for patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). This study is unique as these data show, for the first time with any biologic, that almost 80 percent of AS patients treated with Scapho have no radiographic progression (mSASSS <2) of the spine at 4 years. The new data also confirm sustained improvement in signs and symptoms in almost 80 percent of patients, while Scapho delivers a favorable and consistent safety profile. The new data was presented as a late-breaker during the 2017 American College of Rheumatology/ Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (ACR/ ARHP) Annual Meeting in San Diego, United States.
“Staying true to our philosophy of Winning for Patients, these data now give us an opportunity to fulfill the unmet needs of people suffering with ankylosing spondylitis. Chronic and disabling conditions such as these impact the productive years of people. With Scapho we are now even more confident of offering patients an active life with enhanced mobility,” said Jawed Zia, Country President, Novartis India.
Recognising these data findings as a pivotal milestone in treatment for ankylosing spondylitis, Dr Jyotsna Oak, Consultant Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital said, “Nearly 30 – 40 lakh people in India suffer from ankylosing spondylitis. It results in serious impairment of movement impacting the quality of life. Young working population is most commonly affected. It is important that the disease is diagnosed and treated at an early stage in order to control disease progression. This promising data boosts our confidence to improve outcomes in Ankylosing Spondylitis patients from a long-term perspective.”
These new long-term data add to a growing body of evidence demonstrating the unique position of Scapho with lasting efficacy and proven safety across AS, psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and moderate-to-severe psoriasis. Scapho is the first and only IL-17A inhibitor approved for AS. Scapho is a highly targeted biologic for first-line use in AS, a chronic inflammatory disease that can lead to prolonged pain and mobility loss.
Secukinumab is the first and only fully human IL-17A inhibitor approved to treat AS, PsA and psoriasis7. Secukinumab is a targeted treatment that specifically inhibits the IL-17A cytokine, which plays a significant role in the pathogenesis of AS, PsA and plaque psoriasis. Secukinumab is the first IL-17A inhibitor approved in more than 70 countries for the treatment of active AS and PsA, which includes the European Union countries and the US. Secukinumab is also approved for the treatment of PsA and pustular psoriasis in Japan.
Secukinumab is also approved in more than 75 countries for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which includes the European Union countries, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, the US and Canada. In Europe, Secukinumab is approved for the first-line systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients. In the US, Secukinumab is approved as a treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy (light therapy).