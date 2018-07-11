Novartis invites applications for BioCamp 2018

BioCamp offers 50 top tier students four-day hands-on experience with the multifaceted world of pharma and direct interaction with experts in the field
Novartis in India announces the 10th edition of Novartis Biotechnology Leadership Camp (BioCamp) taking place in Hyderabad from September 23 – 26, 2018. Last date to apply is July 21, 2018.
“BioCamp is a great reflection of the Novartis commitment to contribute to the healthcare system in India. It offers bright students the opportunity to understand the pharma industry and the role it plays in nation building while helping them make career choices,” said Milan Paleja, Country President, Novartis Group of Companies in India.
BioCamp is designed to help students understand trends and challenges in the pharma industry, interact with Novartis executives who lead the company’s approach to drug development and thought leaders in the sector. The programme is open to postgraduate students and young researchers in natural sciences, medicine, biotechnology, bio-informatics, pharmacy, business administration, chartered accountancy or law (specialisation in Intellectual Property Rights) interested in pursuing a career in the pharma industry.
Interested students should visit http://www.novartis.in/careers/biocamp or email biocamp.india@novartis.com for more information.
Selected students will have the opportunity to learn from and network with leaders in the pharmaceutical industry as well as hone their team building skills. Previous speakers include Dr. Alok Srivastava, Professor Hematology – CMC, Vellore; Arijit Sarker, Director, Google India; Prof. K. Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI); Padma Shri Dr. A. S. Soin, Chief Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson & Managing Director, Biocon Limited, G. V. Prasad, Co-Chairman & CEO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited among others.
The top three students will participate in a two-month customised internship. Novartis India has introduced around 500 top students to the pharma industry and entrepreneurship since launching BioCamp in 2009.