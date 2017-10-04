Novartis India invites applications for BioCamp 2017

Three winning students will get the opportunity to avail internship with Novartis India
Novartis India has announced the next edition of Novartis Biotechnology Leadership Camp (BioCamp), which will be held in Hyderabad from December 17-20, 2017. Last date to apply is October 8, 2017.
BioCamp is a pioneering seminar organised by Novartis India that brings talented students from diverse faculties and different universities closer to the pharma industry. The programme is open to postgraduate students and young researchers in natural sciences, medicine, biotechnology, bio-informatics, pharmacy, business administration, chartered accountancy or law (specialisation in Intellectual Property Rights) interested in pursuing a career in the pharmaceutical/biotechnology industry.
Selected students will have the opportunity to learn from and network with leaders in the pharma industry as well as hone their team building skills. Previous speakers include Arijit Sarker, Director, Google India; Prof K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI); Dr AS Soin, Chief Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon, GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and CEO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; Vishy Chebrol, Co-Founder India Life Science Funds and Dr Prabuddha Ganguli, CEO – Vision IPR. The top three students will participate in a two-month customised internship.
“Novartis is deeply committed to helping build the healthcare ecosystem in the country. BioCamp provides selected students insights into the pharmaceutical industry and offers them the opportunity to meet and interact with thought-leaders in the space. BioCamp is an enabler and continues to inspire bright students to join the pharmaceutical industry,” said Jawed Zia, Country President, Novartis Group of Companies in India.
Interested students should visit http://www.novartis.in/careers/biocamp or email biocamp.india@novartis.com for more information.