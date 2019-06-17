Novartis India appoints Sanjay Murdeshwar as Vice Chairman and Managing Director

Murdeshwar will take over as Country President, Novartis India, to lead its pharma business, and as Managing Director of Novartis Healthcare
Novartis India recently announced the appointment of Sanjay Murdeshwar as Vice Chairman and Managing Director.
Murdeshwar will take over as Country President, Novartis India, and will be responsible for the pharmaceuticals business in the country. He has also been designated as the Managing Director of Novartis Healthcare.
With a bachelors’ degree in Chemical Engineering and an MBA, Murdeshwar comes with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry which includes varied roles in the pharmaceuticals and consumer health businesses.
Before joining Novartis, he was with AstraZeneca based in Maryland, USA as Vice-President in their Global Product and Portfolio Strategy group, prior to which he held various general management roles with AstraZeneca and Bayer AG.