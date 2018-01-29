Novartis India appoints Jawed Zia as VC and MD

His appointment is effective March 1, 2018
At a meeting held in Mumbai today, the Board of Directors of Novartis India announced the appointment of Jawed Zia as VC and MD effective March 1, 2018.
Jawed Zia is currently Head Pharmaceuticals, Novartis India. He has a wealth of experience gained in various geographies and functions in the healthcare sector across the globe. Having joined Ciba-Geigy in 1987, he has had a successful career history working across pharmaceuticals, consumer health and devices in positions of increasing responsibility in various functions of market research, brand management, marketing management, division management and area management in Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Singapore, Canada, Switzerland and now in India. He set up and led the Alcon business in India from 2004 to 2012; he moved to a regional role in Alcon in 2012 following which he joined Novartis India in June 2014 as Head Pharmaceuticals.
Zia is a graduate in Clinical Pharmacology from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and holds an MBA from Trinity College, Dublin (Ireland). He succeeds Ranjit
Shahani who holds this position until February 28, 2018.