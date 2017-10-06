Novartis divests anti-infectives brands to Samara Capital

The portfolio of brands acquired focus on anti-infectives largely catering to the women’s health and gynaecology segment
Novartis has divested some of its anti-infectives brands mainly catering to the women’s healthcare to private equity firm Samara Capital for an undisclosed sum.
The Switzerland-based firm had earlier this year divested its Regestrone and Pregachieve brands in India in women’s healthcare to Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals.
“Samara Capital acquired from Novartis, for an undisclosed amount, the rights to the trademarks Cofvector, Monkezin and Glyred along with an exclusive license to the trademarks Curam, Foristal and Gretacal, for use in India”, a Novartis spokesperson said.
The portfolio of brands acquired focus on anti-infectives largely catering to the women’s health and gynaecology segment, the spokesperson added.
Noavrtis however did not share the reasons for the divestment of the brands or the financial details.