Nominations open for two prestigious pharmacist awards

Nominations for the KK Acharjee Memorial Award, Schroff Memorial National Award close on Nov 1
In line with their mission to honour distinguished pharmacists and pharmacy academia, the Indian Hospital Pharmacists’ Association (IHPA) has instituted two awards. While the KK Acharjee Memorial Award, will be awarded to two toppers of the Diploma in Pharmacy course at the national level, the Schroff Memorial National Award will be to awarded to an individual with outstanding contribution to the overall development of the profession of pharmacy amongst scientists, teachers, administrators, hospital, community and industrial pharmacists.
Nominations of the toppers in D. Pharm for the year 2017, are invited from all PCI approved D.Pharm Institutions/Universities/Examining authorities/Board, as the case may be, (in the prescribed format furnished), so as to reach the Academic Coordinator – IHPA on or before 01.11.2017, for the selection of two toppers at the National level. Nominations may preferably be sent by Speed Post. Nominations received after 01.11.2017 shall not be entertained.
The award shall be presented during the inaugural function of the 69th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress at Chitkara University, Chandigarh, Punjab (December 22– 24, 2017). The recipient of the award shall be conferred with a Memento, Certificate of Merit and Cash Prize of Rs 10,000/- for Ist Topper and Rs. 5,000/- for IInd Topper during the inaugural function of Indian Pharmaceutical Congress. The IHPA. shall also reimburse the traveling expenses of the recipient (to & fro by third AC) by the shortest railway route from the place of residence to the conference station. Complimentary Registration for IPC would be provided to the Ist Topper.
For more information email to bectorp@gmail.com.