NIPER-SMPIC along with IPA (Delhi Branch) conducts seminar on impurity profiling

A one-day seminar on ‘Impurity Profiling of Pharmaceutical Products: A Regulatory Requirement’, was held at NIPER’s SMPIC (Small and Medium Pharmaceutical Industry Centre) on July 7, 2018. The SMPIC jointly organised the seminar with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association-Delhi State Branch (IPADB), New Delhi. Around 55 personnel from the industry and students from various institutes attended the workshop.
Prof Raghuram Rao Akkinepally, Director of NIPER gave the welcome address during the inaugural session. Dr Naresh Sharma, Deputy Drugs Controller (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and President of IPADB spoke on ‘Regulatory aspects and impurity profiling of pharmaceutical products.’
On the other hand, Dr Jens Boertz, Pharmaceutical Product Manager, LGC, Germany detailed about ‘Global regulatory context for impurity testing and characterisation of impurity reference standards.’ Dr Mymoona Akhter, Associate Professor, School of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (SPER), Jamia Hamdard & Executive Council Member of IPADB delivered lecture on ‘Impurities – Regulatory requirements.’ Other distinguished guests at the conference included: Sidharth Sahai Malhotra, Drugs Inspector, CDSCO, New Delhi; and Prof Arvind Bansal, Incharge of SMPIC. In the end, all the invited delegates as well as speakers were honoured by Director of NIPER.