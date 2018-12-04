New NSF training center in Hamburg helps medical device makers comply with EU regulations

NSF International’s comprehensive EU medical device and pharmaceutical regulatory compliance training is available in a new facility in the Berliner Tor Center in Hamburg, Germany
NSF International is expanding NSF international services to the European Union’s medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries with the opening of a new regulatory training facility in Hamburg, Germany.
“In the last 12 months, NSF International has invested strategically in European regulatory training, by adding eight new positions to our Hamburg team, which will help our clients in many ways,” said Oliver Christ, Executive Vice President of PROSYSTEM. “NSF’s new training center in Germany expands our regulatory training and education programs to better support medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers competing in the fast-changing European marketplace.”
The expansion doubles the existing office space with an additional floor in the Berliner Tor Center, one of Hamburg’s tallest office buildings.
NSF opened the new training center in anticipation of a rise in the need for regulatory education, especially as the deadline for the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) 2017/745 and the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (EU IVDR) 2017/746, both adopted in 2017, enters into force on May 26, 2020. On that date, EU MDR 2017/745 and EU IVDR 2017/746 will effectively dictate market access for all members of the European single market. To prepare for that looming enforcement deadline, the new NSF training center will offer programs designed to train manufacturers in understanding compliance with EU MDR 2017/745 and EU IVDR 2017/746, and to maintain consequent CE mark certification and access to the European single market.
Classes at NSF’s Hamburg training center begin in December with an official grand opening event on December 5, 2018.