Netmeds to set up 26 ‘Fulfillment Centers’ across India by 2020

The online delivery firm will establish centres in Tier II cities to facilitate quick & efficient, last-mile delivery of medicines in rural and semi urban areas
Netmeds recently announced that it will set up 26 ‘Fulfillment Centers’ (FCs) across metros and Tier II cities by year 2020 in an effort to reach rural as well as urban areas and facilitate quick and efficient last-mile delivery of medicines.
Presently, Netmeds has 14 ‘Fulfillment Centers’ across the country, spanning over 3 lakh sq ft with three centers in Chennai and the rest in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Noida, Lucknow, Raipur and Guwahati. The largest Fulfillment Center is currently situated in Hyderabad and Kolkata, both spanning 25,000 sq ft. Each of these cities processes over 100,000 orders every month.
Netmeds has also recently established new master warehousing facilities in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, followed by 4 more support centers in Tier II cities namely, Indore, Jaipur, Patna and Chandigarh. Netmeds will set up 6 more FCs in Tier II cities after assessment of demand in different zones. These FCs will span over 2 lac sq ft, covering top metros and Tier II cities of the country. “The new facilities will improve the customer experience by enabling faster delivery, higher fill rates and improve the overall efficiency of logistics and supply chain management at Netmeds. These state-of-the-art facilities will ensure speedy order processing and efficient inventory management,” states the company’s press release.
Talking about the expansion, Pradeep Dadha, Founder and CEO, Netmeds, said, “Netmeds has become the online pharmacy market leader, by realizing the need for intelligent, far-reaching and quick healthcare solutions in urban and rural areas. Our goal is to make medicines affordable and accessible to every Indian, and to reach even the most outlying corners of the country. Setting up Fulfilment Centers in Tier II cities helps us achieve that objective. Through these centers, medicines are readily available, allowing us to process and deliver orders quickly and efficiently, thereby reducing the overall turnaround time even in the most under-served areas. The newer and bigger warehouses will give us more control and scalability. This is an important step towards Netmeds’ goal of becoming a pan India patient-centric, complete healthcare product and service company.”
Priya John, Director – Operations, Netmeds added, “Improved internet penetration across the country and enthusiastic response and adoption of online medicine delivery platforms have resulted in a three-fold increase in sales in the last fiscal year. Most of these orders are being generated from metros followed by Tier II & Tier III cities. The increase in order volume, has not necessitated and justified an upgrade in inventory and warehousing facility to cater to the needs of the growing consumer base. The newest addition to our warehousing and operations facility will not only ensure faster delivery and efficient order management but also make medicines accessible to previously non-serviceable parts of the country.”