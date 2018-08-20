Netmeds takes efforts to raise awareness about child abuse

Netmeds marks its territory on the social platform by creating a unique awareness video on #LetMeGrow – In search of Freedom this Independence Day
Netmeds recently took a deviation from its systematic branded content, producing unique music and cinematic portrayal of the story of a young girl faced with everyday abuses of the society.
This new effort, which many are calling ‘powerful’ and ’emotive’ continues on a course set by the company and its founders who have been helping children grow through their initiatives at both the Lalchand Milapchand Dadha Senior Secondary School in Chennai and the Love Care Centre Orphanage in Kancheepuram. The music video throws focus on the social ills and widely spread child abuse in India.
Bruce Schwack, Director of Communications, Netmeds unveiled their Independence Day music video, ‘Let Me Grow’, an original song dedicated to the theme of celebrating the 72nd Independence Day by giving children ‘independence from abuse’.
Pradeep Dadha, Founder & CEO, Netmeds.com said, “With the abuse of children sadly dominating the news, it seemed like a good way to channel the company’s resources to try to inspire attitudes by creating, what we hope will become, a viral sensation.”
Netmeds’ production team of Shruthi Madonna and Faustina Vinitha along with Schwack, created the lyrics and the original storyline. Yuvaraj composed the music and the video was conceptualised and directed by Karthik Rajan. A well, known Chennai playback star Ujjayinee Roy and newcomer Samyuktha Camellia play the leads.
Netmeds is one of the few major Indian companies to produce its own music video without an agency attachment.