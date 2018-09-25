Netmeds strengthens its healthcare expertise with acquisition of JustDoc.com

With this acquisition, Netmeds marks its entry into the diagnostics, offering end-to-end consultancy in the healthcare, lifestyle and patient counselling space
Netmeds.com, an Indian online pharmacy announced recently that the company has bolstered its expertise in the online healthcare space by acquiring telemedicine portal JustDoc.com in a cash and stock transaction.
Founded in 2015, JustDoc.com is a robust online consulting portal, which connects patients with reputed doctors via their technology platform. JustDoc has served thousands of patients throughout India through their website and app.
Speaking about the acquisition, Pradeep Dadha, Founder & CEO, Netmeds said, “In addition to prescription medicine and OTC products, we also offer customers ‘The Vault’, our proprietary Electronic Health Records storage app. The acquisition of JustDoc brings an extensive and experienced physicians’ network, which will be the perfect addition to our present range of products and services at this stage in our growth plan.”
Dadha sees this acquisition as an extension of the company’s quest to provide a robust panoply of health-related products and services. “Netmeds will continue to expand the scope of its offerings to include diagnostics, lifestyle-related consulting and a patient ‘peer-to-peer’ social network channel. Adding end-to-end video consultation workflows can make the whole process of providing high quality and affordable healthcare services far more efficient, he added.
Netmeds will leverage the combined strengths of both companies by fully absorbing the JustDoc team. The JustDoc technology will be integrated with Netmeds.com and the new offering with roll out shortly.