Neelikon receives Trishul award

For the outstanding export performance for the year 2016-17.
Neelikon has being awarded TRISHUL award instituted by the export promotion Council – CHEMEXCIL under the category of Panel – I: Dyes & Dye Intermediates – Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) for the outstanding export performance for the year 2016-17.
CHEMEXCIL is set up by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry Government of India in the year 1963 with the objective of promoting exports of the following items from India to various countries abroad. This award was presented by Minister of State for Commerce, Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu in April 2018.