Neelikon conferred with the ‘SME Elite 50’ award

The award is a recognition as one of the Best Entrepreneur in the SME sector in India
Neelikon has been conferred with the prestigious ‘SME Elite 50’ award for the year 2018-19 in the Small and Medium Sized Enterprise segment instituted by ICICI Bank, partnered with CRISIL and ET Now.
The award is a recognition as one of the Best Entrepreneur in the SME sector in India.
“Neelikon thanks ICICI Bank, CRISIL and ET Now for this excellent recognition and also all stake holders for their continuous support. This award will further motivate Neelikon on path of offering world class products and services to its customers,” stated the press release issued by the company.