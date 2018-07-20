Neelanjan Banerjee, new MD for LANXESS, India

He joined LANXESS in 2006 as head of the former Basic Chemicals business unit and the Saltigo business unit in India
Neelanjan Banerjee, will be the new Country Representative and Managing Director for India effective from September 1, 2018. He will assume these tasks in addition to his current function as head of the Advanced Industrial Intermediates business unit (BU AII) in India. Banerjee joined LANXESS in 2006 as head of the former Basic Chemicals business unit and the Saltigo business unit in India.
Banerjee follows Jacques Perez, who will take over new responsibilities as Managing Director of LANXESS Holding UK Unlimited and Country Representative of LANXESS in the United Kingdom. Born in France, he has also held the position of Chief Financial Officer of LANXESS, India since 2013.
“On behalf of the entire Board of Management, I would like to thank both Jacques Perez and Neelanjan Banerjee for their excellent work and outstanding contributions to the company so far and wish them every success in their new roles” said Rainier van Roessel, Member of the Board of Management at LANXESS AG, commenting on the development.