National workshop on Computation for Biomedicine and Healthcare held in New Delhi

More than 30 plus prominent speakers ranging from the fields of biology, medicine, drug discovery and healthcare took part in the workshop
National workshop on Computation for Biomedicine and Healthcare was recently organised by Department of Computational Biology, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) at its campus. The four-day workshop was aimed at bringing all the experts and participants working with computational biology on a wide range of problems together on a single platform to understand the progress and curb the challenges faced in the field.
More than 30 plus prominent speakers ranging from the fields of biology, medicine, drug discovery and healthcare are confirmed to be there at the event to discuss and guide the participants on major topics and themes including structural biology for drug discovery, database and prediction methods, techniques for big data mining, genomics for healthcare, future prospects of digital health and much more.
Around 100+ students, faculty, researchers and industry professionals who are working or are interested in computational biology, biomedicine, health informatics, and allied areas, attended the workshop and gained great insight about the great opportunities to tap and the challenges to be aware of. The workshop turned out to be a great opportunity for the participants to gain knowledge from the industry experts and apply the best of attained knowledge for further innovation and development in the field of applied computation/informatics, industry, teaching or experimental science.
Prof GPS Raghava, HoD, Department of Computational Biology, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) says, “Over the last two decades, exponential growth is witnessed in the field of computational biology, especially in the mining of big genomic data. Even now, not many are familiar with the technological penetration in biomedicine and healthcare, and even the familiar ones are not well-skilled to deal with it adequately. We aim to bring together the experts, students and working professional on a single platform to discuss, derive new knowledge and get onto solutions to curb the challenges faced in the field of computation of biology and work ahead for the further innovations and development of the industry.”