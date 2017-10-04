Natco’s marketing partner Mylan gets US FDA nod for multiple sclerosis drug

The launch plans for both will be communicated shortly after concurring with its partner Mylan
The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has granted approval to drug major Natco Pharma’s marketing partner Mylan’s Glatiramer Acetate injection used for treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). The approval is granted to the drug in strengths of 40 mg/ml and 20 mg/ml and the product is substitutable generic version of Tevas Copaxone, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing today.
The launch plans for both will be communicated shortly after concurring with its partner Mylan, it added.
Natco Pharma said Copaxone is the most prescribed MS treatment for relapsing forms in the US with brand sales for the 20 mg/ml dose at approximately $700 million and for the 40 mg/ml dose at nearly $3.64 billion for the 12 months to July 31, according to Quintiles IMS.