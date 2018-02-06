Home / Latest Updates / Natco Pharma Q3 net profit up 12 pc at Rs 217.4 cr

By PTI on February 6, 2018
Consolidated total revenues of the company stood at Rs 573.6 crore

Drug firm Natco Pharma reported a 11.54 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 217.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2017. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 194.9 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total revenues of the company stood at Rs 573.6 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 685.1 crore in the same period a year ago. The company in a separate filing said, its board has declared second interim dividend of Rs 7 on each equity share of Rs 2 for the year 2017-18.

