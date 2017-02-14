NATCO Pharma posts consolidated revenue of Rs 685.13 cr in December quarter

The net profit for the period, on a consolidated basis, was Rs 194.76 crore
Hyderabad-based NATCO Pharma has recorded consolidated total revenue of Rs 685.13 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2016, as against Rs 293.45 crore during the same quarter last year, reflecting an increase of about 134 per cent.
The net profit for the period, on a consolidated basis, was Rs 194.76 crore, as against Rs 37.04 crore same quarter last year, showing a growth of 425 per cent. The revenue and profit growth for the company during the quarter was driven predominantly by the sales of Oseltamivir product in the US market and includes profit sharing from our marketing partner.