Natco Pharma launches Hepatitis C drugs

By PTI on July 2, 2018
Natco Pharma has launched fixed dose combination of Sofosbuvir-Daclatasvir tablets for the treatment of Hepatitis C under the brand name Hepcinat Plus, in India.

The product is a generic fixed dose combination of Sofosbuvir 400 mg and Daclatasvir 60mg tablets, used for the treatment of patients with chronic Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, it said in a filing to BSE.

The company has launched the drug at a maximum retail price of ₹ 17,500 for a bottle of 28 tablets, it added.

 

 