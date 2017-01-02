Natco Pharma launches first generic version of hepatitis C tabs in Nepal

Natco will market Sofosbuvir 400mg/Velpatasvir 100mg under the brand name VELPANAT
Natco Pharma has launched the first generic version of Sofosbuvir 400mg/Velpatasvir 100mg fixed dose combination in Nepal. Sofosbuvir 400mg/Velpatasvir 100mg fixed dose combination is sold by Gilead Sciences, under brand name Epclusa.
Epclusa is the first all-oral, pan-genotypic, single tablet regimen for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Epclusa is also the first single tablet regimen approved for the treatment of patients with HCV genotype 2 and 3, without the need for Ribavirin.
Natco will market Sofosbuvir 400mg/Velpatasvir 100mg under the brand name VELPANAT. Natco priced its generic medicine of VELPANAT at an MRP of Rs 25,000 equivalent for a bottle of 28 tablets in Nepal. Natco has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, to manufacture and sell generic versions of its chronic hepatitis C medicines in 101 developing countries.