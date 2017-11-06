Natco Pharma invests Rs 7.5 cr in PACE Hospital

PACE Hospital is super speciality hospital based out of Hyderabad
Natco Pharma has invested Rs 7.5 crore to pick up 7.5 per cent stake in OMRV Hospitals.
“Natco Pharma has executed definitive agreement and subscribed to 7.5 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of OMRV Hospitals,” it said in a BSE filing.
It added that the investment amount was Rs 7.50 crore for the transaction.
OMRV operates under brand name PACE Hospital, which is a super speciality hospital presently operating in Hyderabad, Telangana.
The hospital focusses on tertiary care services in the field of medical and surgical gastroenterology, hepatology, nephrology, urology, GI oncology and andrology.