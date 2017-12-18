Natco launches Hepatitis B drug

The company is one of the first entities to launch the generic version of the drug under its brand Tafnat
Natco Pharma has launched a generic version of Tenofovir Alafenamide, a drug used to treat chronic Hepatitis B in the country. The company is one of the first entities to launch the generic version of the drug under its brand Tafnat, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Natco is producing Tafnat under license from Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and Gilead Sciences. The company said it has priced the medicine at Rs 1,900 for a monthly pack of 30 tablets for the Indian market.