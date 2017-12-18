Home / Latest Updates / Natco launches Hepatitis B drug

By PTI on December 18, 2017
The company is one of the first entities to launch the generic version of the drug under its brand Tafnat

Natco Pharma has launched a generic version of Tenofovir Alafenamide, a drug used to treat chronic Hepatitis B in the country. The company is one of the first entities to launch the generic version of the drug under its brand Tafnat, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Natco is producing Tafnat under license from Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and Gilead Sciences. The company said it has priced the medicine at Rs 1,900 for a monthly pack of 30 tablets for the Indian market.

