Mymedicinebox, healthcare delivery platform launches its service in Bengaluru

The company’s mission is to become US$ 1 billion company by year 2020
Currently total market of medicines in India is more than INR 93000 cr. As per PWC and McKinsey report, the total market will be US$ 55 billion in India by year 2020. Mymedicinebox, full-stack healthcare delivery platform who focuses on medicines delivery and lab tests at home launches its services in Bengaluru. MyMedicineBox believes in technology assisted medicine delivery platform to offer 60 min delivery.
The bootstrapped, MyMedicineBox started in December 2015 has shown a remarkable success in spite it’s deeply funded competitors by overcoming a simple, yet the biggest hurdle, 1-day delivery model. To start with, they will cover about 10 pincodes and by year end will cover entire Bangalore.
With an ever-increasing risk of diseases and health problems owing to the increasing pollution levels, there’s a growing market for healthcare services. MyMedicineBox, founded by Man Mohan Gupta and Ramchandra, is tech ready to deliver medicines and majority diagnostic services to your doorsteps.
Commenting on the launch, Man Mohan Gupta says, “I believe medicines should be economically feasible to everyone in need. This is an important category which never received much attention earlier. We conducted a survey in prime areas of Bengaluru having dense population of techies and find the heavy demand of SOS delivery instead of 24 to 48 hours waiting for medicines. We find most deliveries are delayed for several reasons. We understand well, medicine delivery is not as simple as food delivery and with our experience and passion we will be able to do so. Since Bengaluru is Silicon Valley of India and continuous feedback from tech-savvy will help us to improve technology and services.”
During the past 12 months MyMedicineBox has acquired two major companies named Okler Healthcare and Remedial Healthcare.