Mylan launches DURART R 450

This is the first FDC drug available to patients in India
Mylan Pharmaceuticals launched DURART R 450, a Fixed-Dose Combination (FDC) drug consisting of Darunavir/Ritonavir 400/50mg for treatment experienced adults and adolescents weighing more than 40kg with HIV-1 in India. This is the first FDC drug available to patients in India. Alternative treatments require patients to take two drugs separately from two different bottles.
Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Bamzai, President, India and Emerging Markets said, “The launch of DURART R 450 is another step forward in Mylan’s endeavour to provide much-needed HIV treatment solutions to those in need. Patients with HIV-1 will now have access to the fixed-dose combination therapy which may improve the overall patient treatment outcomes.”
Darunavir and Ritonavir are HIV protease inhibitors and can be used in combination for patients failing first and second-line regimens during the management of HIV-1 infection. Darunavir is currently available in India in 600 mg and 800 mg dose forms and Ritonavir is available in the 100 mg and 50 mg dose forms.